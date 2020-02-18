SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Rob Whitfield and Jahshire Hardnett have combined to account for 53 percent of Kansas City’s scoring this season. For California Baptist, Milan Acquaah, De’jon Davis, Ferron Flavors Jr. and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all California Baptist scoring.

STEPPING IT UP: The Roos have scored 67.1 points per game and allowed 67.8 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both improvements over the 79.2 points scored and 71.8 points allowed to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Acquaah has had his hand in 47 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 12 or more steals. The Roos are 8-14 when they steal the ball fewer than 12 times.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: California Baptist’s Flavors has attempted 179 3-pointers and connected on 43.6 percent of them, and is 15 for 26 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 80.8 points per game, the ninth-highest figure in Division I. Kansas City has only averaged 69.8 points per game, which ranks 200th nationally.

