At one point, De Sousa was preparing to swing a stool when assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from his hands.
Self also said he spoke with a fan who was caught up in the melee, and that she was banged around “to the point where I’m sure we’ll correspond with her today to see how she’s feeling.”
The third-ranked Jayhawks won the game 80-61. The two schools are scheduled to meet again Feb. 29 in Manhattan.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.