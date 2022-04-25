Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG, Kan. — Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend.

Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign substance had been mixed into the team’s water during a doubleheader Sunday. He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor.