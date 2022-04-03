The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-5. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from downtown. Anthony Harris leads the Tar Heels shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Armando Bacot is averaging 16.3 points, 13 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 10-0, averaging 74.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

