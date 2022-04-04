The Tar Heels are 15-5 in ACC play. North Carolina scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. David McCormack is shooting 53.3% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Armando Bacot is averaging 16.3 points, 13 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 10-0, averaging 74.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___