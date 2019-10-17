Kansas coach Bill Self returns three starters, including senior center Udoka Azubuike, who was picked as the Big 12 preseason player of the year.
Texas Tech and Kansas State were the Big 12 co-champions last year. Iowa State won the league’s postseason tournament after beating Kansas in the championship game.
