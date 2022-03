The Hurricanes’ record in ACC action is 14-6. Miami is third in the ACC scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Miller averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Miller is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Hurricanes. Kameron McGusty is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

