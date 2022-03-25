The Friars are 14-3 against Big East opponents. Providence has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Noah Horchler is averaging 9.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

