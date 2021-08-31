“When the lights go on and the ball is kicked off, we’ll truly get a baseline of where we’re at — what we’ve done in our time here and where we need to go,” Leipold said this week. “There’s I guess still unknowns, seeing how guys produce in game situations. How we handle adversity, how we handle success. I want to see us playing hard and giving good effort no matter what the score is. We’re going to compete hard no matter who is on the field.”