The series began in 1907 with a pair of wins by Missouri in Lawrence. The schools went on to play 269 times over 105 years. The last meeting was on Feb. 25, 2012, when the No. 4 Jayhawks rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the No. 3 Tigers in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse.

The rivalry went on hiatus when Missouri left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, leaving its old league scrambling for survival. Many coaches and administrators at Kansas took umbrage with the Tigers’ decision, including basketball coach Bill Self, and refused to schedule their border rival.

___

