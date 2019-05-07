AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has signed prep star Caleb Grill to a letter of intent.

The Cyclones announced Tuesday that Grill, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Maize, Kansas, will be the fourth high school player in this year’s recruiting class.

Maize originally signed with South Dakota State. But he re-opened his recruitment after coach T.J. Otzelberger — a former assistant at Iowa State under coach Steve Prohm — left for UNLV. Grill then became a valued commodity for teams that unexpectedly found themselves with an open scholarship, as the Cyclones did when Talen Horton-Tucker declared for the NBA draft.

Grill, who averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists and earned all-state honors from the Kansas City Star as a senior at Maize High, also considered Kansas State and UNLV.

“He has a chance to really be a special player here and he checks all the boxes for what we want as an Iowa State basketball player on and off the floor,” Prohm said. “He’s a really, really good athlete that played and excelled in many sports in high school. He brings a toughness and competitiveness to the table as a freshman that will help our team.”

Grill also threw for more than 3,000 yards as a quarterback last season and posted an impressive high jump of 6 feet, 8 inches at the Kansas Relays.

Grill joins forward Luke Anderson and guards Tre Jackson and Marcedus Leech Jr. as Iowa State newcomers for next season.

Iowa State still has two scholarships left to dole out. It will likely look to the graduate transfer market after losing four of its top five scorers from last year’s team, which won 23 games and the Big 12 Tournament.

