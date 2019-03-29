LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas running back Pooka Williams agreed to diversion terms for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, though the Jayhawks’ biggest offensive weapon remains suspended from the program.

Court records filed Thursday show the agreement requires Williams to complete 40 hours of community service by Nov. 30. He also must submit to domestic violence offender assessment, and if that assessment doesn’t result in any recommendations, Williams must take an anger management course.

If he successfully completes the diversion, the allegation would be dropped from his record.

Williams was charged in December after an 18-year-old Kansas student he was dating accused him of punching her in the stomach and grabbing her throat. He was suspended by the football program Dec. 7.

Associated athletic director Jim Marchiony said in a statement that Williams “remains suspended from all team-related activities at this time while the university continues to evaluate the Dec. 5 incident. We continue to take this matter very seriously.”

Williams was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and a first-team all-Big 12 selection as running back and kick returner under former coach David Beaty last season.

Beaty was fired after another lackluster season, and one of the first significant decisions that new coach Les Miles had to make was whether to suspend Williams from the team.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

