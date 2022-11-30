Kansas State hosts Harris and Butler

Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at Butler Bulldogs (4-3)
The Wildcats are 1-0 on the road. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Keyontae Johnson averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Butler.
Johnson is shooting 54.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 15.3 points for Kansas State.
