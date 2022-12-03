Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) New York; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Shockers are 1-0 on the road. Wichita State is third in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 15.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% for Kansas State.

Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for Wichita State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

