SENIOR STUDS: Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Courtney Ramey has directly created 41 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

AD

SIGNIFICANCE OF 69: Kansas State is 0-8 when opposing teams score 69 or more points. Texas is a perfect 9-0 when its offense scores at least 69 points.

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Kansas State has an assist on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Texas has assists on 25 of 61 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. Texas has turned the ball over on 20.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 257th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com