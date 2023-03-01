No. 16 Oklahoma women down K-State 90-86 in OT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Vann scored a career-high 23 points and Madi Williams scored 19 and No. 16 Oklahoma beat Kansas State 90-86 in overtime Wednesday night. Oklahoma (23-5, 13-4 Big 12) moved into a first-place tie with Texas. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Taylor Robertson scored 15 points with five 3-pointers, Liz Scott scored 11 and Ana Llanusa 10 for the Sooners.

Serena Sundell scored a career-high 33 points, Jaelyn Glenn 21, Gabby Gregory 16 and Eliza Maupin 14 for Kansas State.

The contest saw Oklahoma squander a 22-point second-quarter lead while committing 26 turnovers overall. Kansas State missed 3 of 4 foul shots in the final six seconds with two-point lead at the end of regulation squandering the chance to win it. The Wildcats were 18 of 30 overall from the line.

The Sooners built a 24-8 lead after the first quarter spurred by a 13-0 run to close the quarter. The Sooners maintained their 16-point advantage up 45-29 at intermission. Kansas State got back in it in the third outscoring Oklahoma 28-13 and took its first lead when Sundell made a 3 59 seconds into the fourth for a 60-58 advantage.

Up 77-75, Kansas State made just 1 of 4 foul shots in the final six seconds. OU’s Madi Williams made 1 of 2 from the line before feeding Vann who laid it on off a set inbounds play with 1.4 seconds left to force overtime.

The Wildcats (16-14, 5-12) close the regular season on Saturday when they host No. 12 Texas, which beat Oklahoma in both meetings this season.

Oklahoma ends its conference schedule on Saturday at Oklahoma State.

