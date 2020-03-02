Klanderman has experience as a defensive coordinator from 2007-13 at Minnesota State. Together with Malone, he helped coach a defensive backfield last season that ranked second in the Big 12 Conference against the pass.
Klanderman, who had followed Klieman from North Dakota State, will continue to coach safeties, and Kansas State will hire a new linebackers coach to replace Hazelton, who also coached that position.
___
