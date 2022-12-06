Kansas State takes on Abilene Christian, aims for 7th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -13; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts Abilene Christian trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak. The Kansas State Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Keyontae Johnson paces the Kansas State Wildcats with 6.6 boards.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Kansas State Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 14.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 38.6% for Kansas State.

Cameron Steele is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Immanuel Allen is averaging 10.6 points for Abilene Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

