Kansas State takes on Abilene Christian, aims for 7th straight home win

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-1)
The Abilene Christian Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Kansas State Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 14.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 38.6% for Kansas State.
Cameron Steele is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Immanuel Allen is averaging 10.6 points for Abilene Christian.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.