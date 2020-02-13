PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 44 percent of TCU’s points this season. For Kansas State, Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 64 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bane has had his hand in 53 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Kansas State is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-8 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

COLD SPELL: Kansas State has lost its last six road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 71.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats 17th among Division I teams. The TCU offense has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Horned Frogs 317th, nationally).

