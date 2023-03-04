Wilson and No. 3 Kansas host No. 9 Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -3.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas visits the No. 9 Texas Longhorns after Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in Kansas’ 67-63 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns have gone 16-1 in home games. Texas scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 13-4 against conference opponents. Kansas ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 34.9% from deep. Cam Martin paces the Jayhawks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Wilson is averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article