Luke Loewe tied a career high with 27 points for the Tribe (2-4, 0-1), including a jumper with eight seconds left that cut the gap to 59-56. Hofstra made two of four free throws to close it out.
Quinn Blair added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe. Mehkel Harvey had 16 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
Yuri Covington, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Tribe, shot only 1 of 5 for three points in 16 minutes.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.