Freshman Shykeim Phillips had 14 points to lead the Seahawks (8-20, 3-12). Ty Gadsden added 11 points, while Marten Linssen and reserve Jaylen Sims both scored 10.
Hofstra shot 46% from the floor but made only 8 of 26 (31%) from beyond the arc. The Pride sank 24 of 32 free throws. UNC Wilmington shot 42% overall and 35% from distance (6 of 17). The Seahawks hit 16 of 19 foul shots.
The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks this season. Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 63-61 on Jan. 16.
