Kante knocked down 6 of 8 shots from the floor and made 11 of 16 free throws for the Pride (20-7, 11-3 Colonial Athletic Association). The junior notched his eighth double-double of the season. Pemberton buried 7 of 14 shots and all eight of his free throws. Tareq Coburn hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 with eight rebounds and four assists as Hofstra won its sixth straight game.