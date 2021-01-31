Mike Okauru scored a career-high 30 points plus nine rebounds and six assists for the Seahawks (7-8, 1-5), who missed three shots in their final two possessions. Jake Boggs added 21 points and six rebounds. Jamahri Harvey had 11 points.
Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 82-73 on Saturday.
