Karnik hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the game to spark a 7-0 opening run and finished the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Eagles outrebounded Notre Dame 24-12 in the first half and converted eight offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points — six by Karnik — to take a 37-27 lead into the break.
Prentiss Hubb scored 15 points, Blake Wesley added 12 and Dane Goodwin 10 for the Fighting Irish (3-4).
The Eagles are just 13-26 all-time, 3-13 in ACC play, against Notre Dame and have won back-to-back games in the series for the first time in nearly 25 years.
Bickerstaff hit two 3-pointers and Ashton-Langford added another before Karnik made a layup to cap a 15-2 run to open the second half and give Boston College a 52-29 lead with 14:34 to play.
Notre Dame has lost three games in a row and four of its last five — with its lone win over that span coming against Division II Chaminade.
