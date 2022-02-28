The Hatters are 5-11 in ASUN play. Stetson is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Sugar Bears won the last matchup 79-75 on Feb. 5. Kayouloud scored 24 points points to help lead the Sugar Bears to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darious Hall is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Kayouloud is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.
Chase Johnston is averaging 15.3 points for the Hatters. Christiaan Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.
Hatters: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.