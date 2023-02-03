Kayouloud leads Central Arkansas against Stetson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16, 3-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (12-10, 7-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Stetson Hatters after Eddy Kayouloud scored 32 points in Central Arkansas’ 91-87 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Hatters have gone 6-1 in home games. Stetson is eighth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Bears are 3-8 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is ninth in the ASUN scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

The Hatters and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Advertisement

Camren Hunter is averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Kayouloud is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article