CHARLESTON, S.C. — Christian Keeling had 22 points as Charleston Southern defeated South Carolina Upstate 71-52 in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Travis McConico had 19 points for Charleston Southern (16-14). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added six assists. Dontrell Shuler had six rebounds for the home team.

After a close first half that resulted in the two teams heading to the half tied at 29-29, Charleston Southern pulled away in the second half for the 19-point victory. The Spartans’ 23 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Everette Hammond had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (6-26). Deion Holmes added 10 points. Nevin Zink had three blocks.

