CHARLESTON, S.C. — Christian Keeling registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Charleston Southern easily defeated UNC Asheville 77-48 on Wednesday night.

Nate Louis had 12 points for Charleston Southern (14-14, 8-7 Big South Conference). Dontrell Shuler added 11 points and six assists. Deontaye Buskey had 11 points for the hosts.

Devon Baker had 17 points for the Bulldogs (4-25, 2-13). Jalen Seegars added seven rebounds. LJ Thorpe had seven rebounds.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Charleston Southern defeated UNC Asheville 85-75 on Feb. 9. Charleston Southern finishes out the regular season against Presbyterian on the road on Saturday. UNC Asheville finishes out the regular season against High Point at home on Saturday.

