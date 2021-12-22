Florida is being led by interim coach Greg Knox after the Gators fired Dan Mullen prior to the regular-season finale against Florida State. Former Louisiana coach Billy Napier was hired as Mullen’s replacement. ... Florida beat UCF 58-27 in 1999 and 42-0 during the 2006 season in a pair of home games. The teams recently announced a three-game series, with Florida hosting games in 2024 and 2033, and UCF playing at home in 2030. ... UCF ranks 28th in the nation with 2.83 sacks a game and 18th with 7.0 tackles for loss per game. ... Florida lost four of its final six games, but ended the regular season with a win over Florida State.