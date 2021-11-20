Keene completed 23 of 29 passes for 208 yards for the Knights. He had TD throws to Richardson covering 17 yards in the second quarter and a 3-yard TD toss to Amari Johnson in the fourth. Wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe had a 49-yard TD throw to Brandon Johnson midway through the second quarter for a 35-7 lead. Johnson had seven catches for 125 yards.
Freshman Nathan Carter ran for 77 yards and a score for the Huskies (1-10). Steven Krajewski completed only 18 of 42 passes for 174 yards with three interceptions.
