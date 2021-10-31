The Cowboys (3-5, 2-3) again went three-and-out before forcing Southeastern Louisiana to punt but Brennon Dingle forced returner Mason Pierce to fumble and Anthony Spurlock recovered at the McNeese 21. Four plays later, Kelley powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out on a designed run to give the Lions a 23-7 lead with 8:11 to play.
Deonta McMahon scored on a 3-yard run and Cody Orgeron added a 7-yarder to pull McNeese within three points with 41 seconds left but Southeastern Louisiana recovered the onside kick to preserve the victory.
Orgeron was 17-of-32 passing for 195 yards with a 20-yard TD pass to Pierce and finished with 20 carries for 95 yards for the Cowboys.
