Kelley ran for a touchdown late in the first quarter, but the 2-point conversion run failed, leaving it at 6-0. Following the kickoff, Xavier Lewis intercepted Trae Self and returned it 15 yards, setting up an 8-yard touchdown run by Ed Magee four plays later.

Kelley followed an SFA touchdown with his second scoring run, but the point after was blocked and the Lions led 19-7. The Lumberjacks (1-8, 1-5) tacked on a field goal before the break to make it 19-10 at halftime.

Stephen F. Austin closed to 19-17 early in the third but would not get closer as the Lions scored four more touchdowns in the second half, including on a 65-yard interception return by Ferlando Jordan.

Self had 332 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Lumberjacks.

