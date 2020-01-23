Deonte Billups had 19 points for the Mastodons (9-12, 2-4). Jarred Godfrey added 11 points and Brian Patrick had seven rebounds.
South Dakota’s win reverses a 70-59 victory for the Mastadons over the Coyotes on Jan. 1.
South Dakota takes on Oral Roberts at home on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne plays at Omaha on Saturday.
