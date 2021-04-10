The Lions returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter and scored three touchdowns by their offense in the second half to turn a 10-point deficit from late in the first half into a 52-38 lead.
Ferlando Jordan’s interception and 35-yard TD return tied it at 24 for the Lions in the first minute of the third quarter, and Jack Henderson’s interception and 23-yard TD return gave the Lions a 38-30 lead late in the third.
Nicholls State’s Kevin Moore III sacked Kelley and forced a fumble in the middle of the fourth quarter when the Lions were deep in Colonels territory, but Southeastern recovered and Kelley completed a 20-yard TD pass to Nick Kovacs to make it 52-38 on the next play.
CJ Turner had 11 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Southeastern Louisiana.
Julien Gums ran for 67 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for Nicholls State.
___
