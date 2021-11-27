Kelley threw a strike to Nick Kovacs in the end zone for a 20-yard score that ended another long drive. Kelley then tossed a screen pass to Jones, who broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Lions led 38-0.
Kelley was 31-of-45 passing for 345 yards. Kovacs also had a 21-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Jones finished with five catches for 85 yards and added 55 yards rushing.
Rasean McKay threw for 238 yards with a pair of late touchdown passes for Florida A&M (9-3).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25