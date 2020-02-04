South Dakota lead 48-20 at halftime and never trailed. Stanley Umude scored 16 points, Tasos Kamateros 15 and Tyler Hagedorn 14.
Ante Martinac led the Bobcats in scoring with eight points and Drew Switzer scored seven.
South Dakota (17-8, 7-3 Summit League) resumes league play at North Dakota (10-13, 4-5) on Saturday.
