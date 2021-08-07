That unit included sophomore tight end Michael Mayer (42 receptions, 450 yards) and sophomore 1,125-yard rusher Kyren Williams. Patterson, who missed the last three games and all of spring after foot surgery, pushed his replacement Zeke Correll to left guard on an offensive line that lost three starters to the NFL. All-American Cain Madden, a grad transfer from Marshall since last spring, was running with the second unit.