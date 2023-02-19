Kelly leads No. 19 North Carolina women past Wake Forest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly had 24 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead No. 19 North Carolina to a 71-58 victory over Wake Forest on Sunday. Destiny Adams added 11 points off the bench and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 for the Tar Heels (19-8, 10-6 ACC). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight North Carolina went up by 20 midway through the fourth quarter and cruised from there, making just two field goals and three free throws over the final 6 1/2 minutes.

Wake Forest shot 3 for 14 in the third quarter and was outscored 16-6. The shooting slump came after the Demon Deacons shot 50% in the first half and trailed just 40-36 at halftime.

Jewel Spear scored 19 points, Elise Williams 11 and Olivia Summiel 10 for the Demon Deacons (14-13, 5-11).

Kelly scored 17 points in the first half, including North Carolina’s final five of the second quarter. Her three-point play with five seconds left put the Tar Heels up by four at the break.

North Carolina hosts No. 11 Virginia Tech on Thursday and travels to No. 9 Duke to wrap up the regular season on Sunday.

Wake Forest finishes with home games against No. 24 Florida State on Thursday and Boston College on Sunday.

