When Maria Gakdeng made a layup with 2:23 to go, BC led 73-66. Littlefield had five-straight points before Kelly’s step-back 13-foot jumper with 10.2 seconds gave North Carolina its first lead since early in the second quarter. Kelly then stole the ball and made two free throws with 9.1 seconds to play. A 3-pointer by Swartz was long off the rim as time ran out.