Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points and dished six assists for Cal (6-5) and Anticevich added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Cal outrebounded Santa Clara 44-26 and limited the Broncos to just one offensive rebound. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears shot 29 of 62 from the field (46.8%).
Keshawn Justice scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Broncos (7-4). Jalen Williams and Giordan Williams finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
