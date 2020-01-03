Matt Herasme scored a career-high 20 points for the Red Foxes (1-10, 0-2), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Michael Cubbage added six rebounds. Tyler Saint-Furcy had five steals.
Quinnipiac plays Rider at home on Tuesday. Marist takes on St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday.
