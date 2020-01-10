The Bobcats are off to a 3-0 start in the MAAC for the first time.

Marcus Hammond scored a career-high 36 points for the Purple Eagles (3-11, 1-2). Greg Kuakumensah added four blocks.

Raheem Solomon, the Purple Eagles’ second-leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, scored three points (1 of 10).

Quinnipiac plays Monmouth at home on Sunday. Niagara takes on Iona on the road on Sunday.

