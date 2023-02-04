Kendall leads Alcorn State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67

LORMAN, Miss. — Jeremiah Kendall scored 18 points to help Alcorn State fend off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67 on Saturday.
AC Curry finished with 18 points and three steals for the Golden Lions (10-13, 6-4). Shaun Doss added 17 points and four assists. Trejon Ware finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. Alcorn State hosts Mississippi Valley State while UAPB visits Jackson State.
