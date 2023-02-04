Kendall leads Alcorn State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67

LORMAN, Miss. — Jeremiah Kendall scored 18 points to help Alcorn State fend off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67 on Saturday.

Kendall also had seven rebounds for the Braves (11-11, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trevin Wade shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Dekedran Thorn scored eighgt.