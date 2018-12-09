CLEVELAND — Stefan Kenic scored 18 points with six rebounds and Cleveland State beat Division II-members Notre Dame College 77-56 on Sunday.

Tyree Appleby, Kasheem Thomas and Rashad Williams each scored 12 points for Cleveland State (4-7). Appleby added 10 assists and four steals and Thomas had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Will Vorhees led the Falcons with 25 points shooting 12 of 26 though he missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. Vorhees also collected eight rebounds. Larenz Thurman scored 11 points with four rebounds and four assists.

After Maurice Carroll’s layup tied it at 21-all for Notre Dame College, the Vikings went on a 13-0 run that included Williams making a pair of 3-pointers and one from Kenic. Cleveland State led 34-23 at halftime and maintained safe distance the rest of the way.

