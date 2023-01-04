Kennedy and Loyola Chicago host Davidson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-7, 0-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-6, 1-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -5.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Marquise Kennedy scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 97-87 loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Wildcats are 4-3 on their home court. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 32.9% from deep, led by Achile Spadone shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Ramblers are 0-1 in conference games. Loyola Chicago is sixth in the A-10 with 13.8 assists per game led by Braden Norris averaging 4.1.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Norris is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

