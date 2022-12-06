Kennedy and Loyola Chicago host Green Bay

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (1-7, 1-1 Horizon) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-5) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -19.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Marquise Kennedy scored 26 points in Loyola Chicago’s 78-72 overtime loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Ramblers have gone 2-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is fifth in the A-10 with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Philip Alston averaging 6.3.

The Phoenix have gone 0-3 away from home. Green Bay is 0-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Loyola Chicago.

Zae Blake is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.1 points for Green Bay.

