In the first quarter on Saturday, Iowa State’s Joe Scates caught a ball near the goal line and was stripped. It was ruled that he caught the ball and fumbled out of the end zone. It would have been a touchback, but Oklahoma’s D.J. Graham was out of bounds when he stripped it, so Iowa State got the ball at the 1 after the 25-yard completion. Breece Hall scored for the Cyclones on the next play.