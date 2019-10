Kennedy scored on runs of 71 and 47 yards in the first half as the Eagles (4-3) sprinted to a 28-7 halftime advantage. Kennedy had five carries for 139 yards in that half as Georgia Southern racked up 259 rushing yards while limiting the Aggies to 104 total yards. The Eagles finished with 404 yards rushing.

Kennedy added another score on a 67-yard punt return to give the Eagles a 34-7 lead early in the third quarter.

King scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards, also in the initial half.

Jason Huntley led the Aggies (0-8), rushing for 129 yards and a score.

