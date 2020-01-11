Dru Kuxhausen had 19 points for McNeese State (7-9, 2-3 Southland Conference). Roydell Brown added 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Jairus Roberson had 17 points for the Demons (6-9, 3-3). Trenton Massner added 17 points. Bile had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
McNeese State faces Incarnate Word at home on Wednesday. Northwestern State plays at Nicholls State on Wednesday.
