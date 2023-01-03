Kennedy leads Loyola Chicago against Davidson after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-7, 0-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-6, 1-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Davidson Wildcats after Marquise Kennedy scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 97-87 loss to the George Washington Colonials. The Wildcats have gone 4-3 in home games. Davidson ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.6 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 5.1.

The Ramblers are 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 17 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Braden Norris is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

